Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 0.2 %

OVBC opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.16.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 8.99%.

Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc

About Ohio Valley Banc

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVBC. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 166.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,165 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 29,433 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the third quarter worth approximately $263,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 1.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 80,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,236,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 12.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,523 shares of the bank’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Ohio Valley Banc by 7.2% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 122,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

