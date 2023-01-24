Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Ohio Valley Banc Trading Up 0.2 %
OVBC opened at $26.04 on Tuesday. Ohio Valley Banc has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $124.26 million, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.16.
Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 million during the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 8.99%.
Institutional Trading of Ohio Valley Banc
About Ohio Valley Banc
Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company engaged in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ohio Valley Banc (OVBC)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Ohio Valley Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ohio Valley Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.