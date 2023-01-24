Omnia Family Wealth LLC Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Omnia Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,640 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,058 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 0.9% of Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Omnia Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter worth $41,000. Belmont Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 110.0% during the second quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 21 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 53.8% during the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 40 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $114,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,289,870.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 57,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.94, for a total value of $2,059,469.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $77,933.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,122 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 661,702 shares of company stock valued at $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares valued at $8,535,735. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

