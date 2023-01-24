OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCXGet Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.88.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which engages in the development and commercialization of diagnostic tests for the detection of cancer, including molecular diagnostic services to pharmaceutical customers. Its products include DetermaRx and DetermaIO. The firm also offers pharmaceutical services like multi-analyte test development and clinical trial services.

