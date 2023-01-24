OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
OncoCyte Price Performance
Shares of OncoCyte stock opened at $0.45 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.41. OncoCyte has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $1.88.
OncoCyte Company Profile
