ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) Upgraded at Guggenheim

Guggenheim upgraded shares of ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $77.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $64.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of ONE Gas from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, ONE Gas has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $78.17.

ONE Gas Stock Performance

ONE Gas stock opened at $78.32 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.79. ONE Gas has a twelve month low of $68.86 and a twelve month high of $92.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.66.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. ONE Gas had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $359.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONE Gas will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ONE Gas

In other ONE Gas news, Director Michael G. Hutchinson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $76,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,018,741.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of ONE Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OGS. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the first quarter worth $33,454,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,011,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,536,000 after buying an additional 258,905 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc purchased a new stake in ONE Gas during the second quarter worth $17,585,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 59.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,103,000 after buying an additional 170,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in ONE Gas by 36.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 466,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,892,000 after buying an additional 123,455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Featured Stories

