One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) COO Sells $186,880.00 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) COO Lawrence Ricketts sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $186,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 168,665 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,014.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawrence Ricketts also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Lawrence Ricketts sold 2,039 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.55, for a total value of $48,018.45.

One Liberty Properties Price Performance

Shares of OLP stock opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $494.40 million, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $32.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is presently 96.26%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OLP. B. Riley reduced their price target on One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OLP. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 84.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of One Liberty Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of One Liberty Properties by 1,517.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.91% of the company’s stock.

One Liberty Properties Company Profile

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

Featured Stories

