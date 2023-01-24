One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP) VP Sells $120,719.50 in Stock

One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) VP Justin Clair sold 5,137 shares of One Liberty Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $120,719.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,028,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Justin Clair also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 18th, Justin Clair sold 500 shares of One Liberty Properties stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $11,875.00.

One Liberty Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OLP opened at $23.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $494.40 million, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.27. One Liberty Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.95.

One Liberty Properties Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. One Liberty Properties’s payout ratio is 96.26%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OLP. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of One Liberty Properties from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of One Liberty Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I lowered their price target on shares of One Liberty Properties from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On One Liberty Properties

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 84.2% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in One Liberty Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in One Liberty Properties by 1,517.0% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. 38.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About One Liberty Properties

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property's real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

