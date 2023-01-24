Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.74

Shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $4.22. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 2,178 shares trading hands.
Optical Cable Trading Up 2.8 %
The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 million, a P/E ratio of -83.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.
Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $20.06 million during the quarter.
Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.
