Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.74

Shares of Optical Cable Co. (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.74 and traded as high as $4.22. Optical Cable shares last traded at $4.15, with a volume of 2,178 shares trading hands.

Optical Cable Trading Up 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 million, a P/E ratio of -83.05 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74.

Get Optical Cable alerts:

Optical Cable (NASDAQ:OCC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Optical Cable had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 0.50%. The business had revenue of $20.06 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Optical Cable

Optical Cable Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Optical Cable stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Optical Cable Co. ( NASDAQ:OCC Get Rating ) by 15.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,933 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,300 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.46% of Optical Cable worth $487,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 13.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Optical Cable Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fiber optic and copper data communications cabling and connectivity solutions primarily for the enterprise market in the United States and internationally. The company provides fiber optic and hybrid cables for high bandwidth transmission of data, video, and voice communications; and copper datacom cables, including unshielded and shielded twisted pair constructions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Optical Cable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Optical Cable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.