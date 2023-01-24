OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OPHC opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. OptimumBank has a 1-year low of $3.33 and a 1-year high of $5.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16. The company has a market capitalization of $28.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.55.

OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 11th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. OptimumBank had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 36.92%. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and offers residential and commercial real estate, multi-family real estate, commercial, land and construction, and consumer loans, as well as lending lines for working capital needs.

