Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

Shares of OGEN opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.08 million, a PE ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 0.37. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus; and Terra CoV-2, an intramuscular vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

