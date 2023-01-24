Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
Shares of OGEN opened at $7.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $841.08 million, a PE ratio of -55.15 and a beta of 0.37. Oragenics has a 1 year low of $6.04 and a 1 year high of $27.29.
About Oragenics
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oragenics (OGEN)
- Is the Northrop Grumman Selloff an Opportunity?
- Is the Worst Behind for Under Armor Stock with a New CEO?
- Analysts Like The Fit Of Skechers USA
- What Does Microsoft’s Investment in ChatGBT Mean for MSFT Stock?
- Can We Trust The Rally In The S&P 500
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.