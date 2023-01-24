Orange (EPA:ORA) Given a €11.50 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($12.50) target price on Orange (EPA:ORA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.50 ($16.85) price objective on shares of Orange in a report on Wednesday, October 26th.

Orange Stock Down 0.3 %

ORA opened at €9.59 ($10.42) on Monday. Orange has a fifty-two week low of €13.31 ($14.47) and a fifty-two week high of €15.80 ($17.17). The company has a fifty day moving average of €9.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of €9.84.

About Orange

Orange SA provides various fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to customers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in France and internationally. It operates through France; Spain and Other European Countries; The Africa and Middle East; Enterprise; International Carriers & Shared Services; and Mobile Financial Services segments.

