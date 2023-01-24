Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Organovo Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Organovo

About Organovo

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Organovo stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Organovo Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ONVO Get Rating ) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 13,153 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.25% of Organovo worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

