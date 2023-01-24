Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
Organovo Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of ONVO stock opened at $1.67 on Tuesday. Organovo has a fifty-two week low of $1.37 and a fifty-two week high of $4.67. The stock has a market cap of $14.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.10.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The medical research company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Organovo
About Organovo
Organovo Holdings, Inc is engaged in the development of bioprinted human tissues that emulate human biology and disease. Its three-dimensional human tissue platform is enabled by its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
