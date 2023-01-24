Orgel Wealth Management LLC Buys 102 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Orgel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,618 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 48,672 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $11,336,000 after purchasing an additional 14,476 shares during the period. Alta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 1.0% during the third quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 221,090 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $51,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 11,092 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SAM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. SAM Advisors LLC now owns 14,075 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,278,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Montis Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% during the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft stock opened at $242.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $241.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.71. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $315.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a net margin of 34.37% and a return on equity of 42.10%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.31%.

In other news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $315.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Microsoft from $315.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Guggenheim cut Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.79.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

