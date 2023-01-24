Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,973.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 117,896 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,211 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after acquiring an additional 15,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,821.6% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,352,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $894,580,000 after acquiring an additional 8,865,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Alphabet by 1,927.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,284,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $792,433,000 after acquiring an additional 7,875,993 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 277,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,522.93. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at $31,360,928.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total transaction of $77,676.75. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 277,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $36.01 per share, with a total value of $9,992,522.93. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 870,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,360,928.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 661,702 shares of company stock worth $23,399,217 and have sold 190,464 shares worth $8,535,735. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $99.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.52. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $156.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.13.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

