Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $56.00 at Barclays

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $60.00 to $56.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

OVV has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ovintiv from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.79.

Ovintiv Stock Performance

Shares of OVV stock opened at $51.35 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.22. Ovintiv has a 52 week low of $34.41 and a 52 week high of $63.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 53.16% and a net margin of 29.27%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $146,146.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $146,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,692.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Renee Ellen Zemljak sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $33,623.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,958,387.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ovintiv

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Ovintiv by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 20.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

