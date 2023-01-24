Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Cut to $6.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

PLTR has been the topic of several other reports. Mizuho began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.77.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $7.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of -26.36 and a beta of 2.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.02. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $5.92 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $477.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.38, for a total value of $44,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 213,830 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,235.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,085,739 shares of company stock worth $7,651,502. Corporate insiders own 13.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 18.6% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $1,475,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.3% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 226,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 62,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 71.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,153,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,832,000 after purchasing an additional 482,171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Rating)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Recommended Stories

