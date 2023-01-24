Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.92. Palatin Technologies shares last traded at $4.39, with a volume of 222,330 shares traded.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.84.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.48. Palatin Technologies had a negative net margin of 1,713.72% and a negative return on equity of 169.74%. The company had revenue of $0.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.80 million. Equities research analysts expect that Palatin Technologies, Inc. will post -2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palatin Technologies

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTN. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after acquiring an additional 48,812 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Palatin Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. 9.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system. Its primary product candidate is marketed under the Vyleesi brand, the trade name for bremelanotide, which is used for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized, hypoactive sexual desire disorder (HSDD).

