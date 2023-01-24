Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $217.00 to $165.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $238.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $227.84.

Shares of PANW opened at $149.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $152.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.37. The stock has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -302.71, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.15. Palo Alto Networks has a 12-month low of $132.22 and a 12-month high of $213.63.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The network technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.46% and a negative return on equity of 5.02%. As a group, analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,916,245.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.54, for a total transaction of $6,355,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,864,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,162,890.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.41, for a total value of $344,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 80,716 shares in the company, valued at $13,916,245.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,580 shares of company stock valued at $48,452,938 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 150.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,780 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,148,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,544,319 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 171.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,434,431 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $398,735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,744 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 239.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,171,621 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $355,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532,582 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 199.5% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,197,356 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $359,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 408.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,813,506 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $297,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,904 shares in the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

