Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $18.05

Shares of Pan African Resources PLC (LON:PAF – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 18.05 ($0.22) and traded as low as GBX 17.49 ($0.22). Pan African Resources shares last traded at GBX 18.12 ($0.22), with a volume of 2,278,009 shares changing hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.33) price target on shares of Pan African Resources in a report on Thursday, October 6th.

Pan African Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 18.05. The firm has a market capitalization of £347.27 million and a PE ratio of 604.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.22, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Pan African Resources Company Profile

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

