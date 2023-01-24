Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) and Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS) Head to Head Analysis

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK – Get Rating) and Emisphere Technologies (OTCMKTS:EMIS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Emisphere Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paratek Pharmaceuticals -76.10% N/A -52.54% Emisphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Emisphere Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paratek Pharmaceuticals 0 0 1 1 3.50 Emisphere Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Paratek Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 604.55%. Given Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Paratek Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Emisphere Technologies.

41.9% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 72.9% of Emisphere Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Paratek Pharmaceuticals and Emisphere Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paratek Pharmaceuticals $130.16 million 0.94 -$59.08 million ($1.70) -1.29 Emisphere Technologies N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Emisphere Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Paratek Pharmaceuticals beats Emisphere Technologies on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Zai Lab (Shanghai) Co., Ltd. and Allergan plc; license agreement with Tufts University to develop and commercialize products for the treatment or prevention of bacterial or microbial diseases, or medical conditions; and contract with Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority to support the development of NUZYRA for the treatment of pulmonary anthrax. In addition, it has license agreement with Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop, import, and sell the XERAVATM product, which is used for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections caused by bacteria. Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Emisphere Technologies

Emisphere Technologies, Inc. operates as a commercial stage pharmaceutical and drug delivery company in the United States. The company offers oral Eligen B12 Rx, an oral formulation prescription medical food for use by B12 deficient individuals. It is also developing GLP-1, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes and related conditions. The company's preclinical programs focus on the development of oral formulations for the treatment of diabetes; and products in the areas of cardiovascular, appetite suppression, and pain, as well as in the development and expansion of nutritional supplement products. It has license agreements with Novo Nordisk A/S to develop and commercialize oral formulations of GLP-1 receptor agonists in combination with Emisphere carriers, as well as to develop and commercialize oral formulations of Novo Nordisk's insulin using the company's Eligen Technology. The company was formerly known as Clinical Technologies Associates, Inc. and changed its name to Emisphere Technologies, Inc. in 1991. Emisphere Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in Roseland, New Jersey.

