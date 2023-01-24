Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Park Aerospace from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th.

NYSE:PKE opened at $13.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $280.04 million, a P/E ratio of 35.08 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.10. Park Aerospace has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $14.21.

Park Aerospace ( NYSE:PKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.87 million during the quarter. Park Aerospace had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 15.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Park Aerospace by 277.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 1,310.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Park Aerospace by 542.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Park Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park Aerospace Corp. engages in the provision of solution and hot-melt advanced composite materials. Its products are used to produce primary and secondary structures for jet engines, large and regional transport aircraft, military aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles or drones, business jets, general aviation aircraft, and rotary wing aircraft.

