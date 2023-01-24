Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 1,442 Shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,858 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,442 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Flex were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Flex by 19.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp bought a new position in Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $833,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Flex by 36.8% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 379,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,409,000 after buying an additional 102,041 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Flex during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. raised its position in Flex by 0.7% during the third quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 244,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flex

In other news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total value of $433,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 52,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,136,122.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael P. Hartung sold 1,728 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $36,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,593,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 84,730 shares of company stock worth $1,734,074. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Flex Trading Up 0.7 %

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th.

Shares of FLEX stock opened at $24.42 on Tuesday. Flex Ltd. has a 1 year low of $13.63 and a 1 year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.09. The company has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.45.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Flex had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Research analysts predict that Flex Ltd. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Profile

(Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Flex Agility Solutions (FAS), Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS), and Nextracker. The company provides cross-industry technologies, including human-machine interface, internet of things platforms, power, sensor fusion, and smart audio.

Featured Articles

