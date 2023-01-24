Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires 36 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the first quarter worth $94,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 10.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 12,010.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 19.4% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. 66.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CHTR shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $488.00 to $429.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $670.00 to $649.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $499.10.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $396.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $365.70 and a 200-day moving average of $386.07. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.73, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Charter Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $297.66 and a one year high of $621.00.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $7.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $13.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $6.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

