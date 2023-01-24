Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in K. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 140,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 88.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Kellogg by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,105,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. Natixis increased its position in Kellogg by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 107,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after buying an additional 32,989 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Kellogg Price Performance

In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,119,921.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.41, for a total transaction of $7,341,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,031,838 shares in the company, valued at $4,113,297,227.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total value of $201,712.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of K stock opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $22.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $77.17.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, analysts expect that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kellogg Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.38%.

Kellogg announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

