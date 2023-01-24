Park Avenue Securities LLC Acquires New Stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 1,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 63.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Regal Rexnord in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 260.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Regal Rexnord from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $174.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.60.

Regal Rexnord stock opened at $136.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.01, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a fifty-two week low of $108.28 and a fifty-two week high of $166.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $125.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.89.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.66. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.91%. Equities research analysts forecast that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Regal Rexnord Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

