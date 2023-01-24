Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 436 Shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROCK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 59.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 33,829 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 12,621 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 60.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,160 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 12.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,852 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 23.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Gibraltar Industries by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,585 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $755,000 after acquiring an additional 6,421 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ROCK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.53 and its 200-day moving average is $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.58 and a 52 week high of $59.73.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $391.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.79 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. Equities research analysts expect that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

