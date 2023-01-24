Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys 472 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 12.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 63,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares in the last quarter. Aew Capital Management L P raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 19.4% during the third quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 596,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,744,000 after buying an additional 96,960 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 42.0% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 52,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter worth about $567,000. 98.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on FR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.14.

First Industrial Realty Trust Stock Up 1.8 %

First Industrial Realty Trust Announces Dividend

FR stock opened at $52.77 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.91 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.86%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

Featured Stories

