Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.
Equitable Stock Up 0.8 %
Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Equitable Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.
Equitable Profile
Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Equitable (EQH)
