Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 1,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. 93.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Equitable alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Equitable from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Equitable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Equitable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

Equitable Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $30.51 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.61 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 25th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.19%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $901,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 435,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,080,975.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.