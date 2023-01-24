Park Avenue Securities LLC Cuts Stake in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in AptarGroup by 141.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AptarGroup during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its position in AptarGroup by 150.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP purchased a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ATR shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $123.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.83.

In other news, Director Matthew L. Trerotola purchased 3,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $94.48 per share, with a total value of $299,501.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,633.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.02, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.62. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $122.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $109.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The company had revenue of $836.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $838.49 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

