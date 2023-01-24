Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $233,000 Stock Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMH opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

