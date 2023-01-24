Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $234,000 Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,593 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FFIN. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 372,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,776 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 47,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 70,082 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in First Financial Bankshares by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 70,653 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on First Financial Bankshares from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com cut First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.59 per share, with a total value of $37,590.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 940,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,365,198.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 4.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FFIN opened at $35.29 on Tuesday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.53 and a fifty-two week high of $50.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.75.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The business had revenue of $132.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.32 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 41.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

