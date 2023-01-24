Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $234,000 Position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROCK. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 224.2% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 436,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,898,000 after buying an additional 301,565 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 17.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,340,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,961,000 after buying an additional 197,242 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the second quarter worth about $7,389,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 12.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,256,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,673,000 after buying an additional 141,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,310,267 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $228,077,000 after buying an additional 119,766 shares in the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gibraltar Industries Stock Up 2.1 %

ROCK stock opened at $50.22 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.85. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.16. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $59.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Gibraltar Industries ( NASDAQ:ROCK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $391.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.79 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 6.27%. Analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROCK. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gibraltar Industries in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Gibraltar Industries from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems.

