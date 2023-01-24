Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $244,000 Stock Position in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,334 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AOS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

NYSE AOS opened at $60.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.40 and its 200-day moving average is $57.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $46.58 and a 12-month high of $78.96.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. The business had revenue of $874.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.04 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 27.67%. A. O. Smith’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. UBS Group cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

