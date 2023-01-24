Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,267 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after purchasing an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,440,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,211,000 after purchasing an additional 67,471 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,070,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,344,000 after purchasing an additional 58,516 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 169.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,049,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287,858 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,904,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,537,000 after purchasing an additional 23,682 shares during the period. 79.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $78.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.22. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a one year low of $71.19 and a one year high of $107.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.94%.

In other news, Director Michael D. Mangan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,137 shares in the company, valued at $3,127,234. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

