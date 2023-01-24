Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SSNC. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after acquiring an additional 13,734 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 31.5% in the third quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 297,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,211,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 20.4% in the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 87,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 10.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 68,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 24.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,278 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SSNC opened at $58.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.06. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.09. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 13.24% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.65%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.73.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

