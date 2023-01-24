Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in CONMED were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CONMED by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 505,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,953 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of CONMED from $90.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CONMED from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th.

Insider Buying and Selling at CONMED

CONMED Stock Up 2.4 %

In other CONMED news, CFO Todd W. Garner sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $401,895.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE CNMD opened at $98.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.75. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $89.15. CONMED Co. has a 52 week low of $71.09 and a 52 week high of $155.51.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. CONMED had a negative net margin of 7.74% and a positive return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $275.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.23 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. CONMED’s payout ratio is -27.12%.

About CONMED

(Get Rating)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Further Reading

