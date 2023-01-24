Park Avenue Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Life Storage were worth $279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Life Storage in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in Life Storage by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $611,344.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,172,681.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Life Storage Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $144.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.00.

Shares of Life Storage stock opened at $101.82 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.63 and a 200 day moving average of $112.15. Life Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $94.02 and a fifty-two week high of $151.76.

Life Storage Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.71%. This is an increase from Life Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 119.11%.

Life Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Life Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of self-storage properties. It offers commercial, vehicle, and wine storage services. The company was founded by Robert J. Attea, David L. Rogers, Kenneth F. Myszka, and Charles E. Lannon in 1982 and is headquartered in Buffalo, NY.

