Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $237,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.51 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 2.18% and a negative net margin of 20.13%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

