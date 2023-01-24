Park Avenue Securities LLC Invests $237,000 in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the third quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 55.18% of the company’s stock.
Warner Bros. Discovery Trading Up 3.8 %
NASDAQ WBD opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $12.32. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $27.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
WBD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays decreased their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.18.
Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.
