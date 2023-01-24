Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $242,000 Investment in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter worth about $217,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 25,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 11,736 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 14,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinterest Trading Up 0.3 %
Pinterest stock opened at $26.69 on Tuesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $31.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.30. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 381.34 and a beta of 0.97.
Insider Activity at Pinterest
In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $116,522.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at $11,391,985.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Pinterest news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $1,170,004.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,069.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $116,522.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 464,979 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,391,985.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,596,714 shares of company stock worth $63,584,714. Insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Pinterest to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. MKM Partners lowered Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.88.
Pinterest Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.
