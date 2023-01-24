Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New $243,000 Investment in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 11,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPR. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth about $576,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $772,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $169,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,332,086 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after acquiring an additional 205,899 shares in the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

Spirit AeroSystems Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE SPR opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.65. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $53.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 89.53% and a negative net margin of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.09.

About Spirit AeroSystems

(Get Rating)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.