Park Avenue Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its stake in Kellogg by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 424,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,405,000 after acquiring an additional 207,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kellogg by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,590 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total value of $6,701,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,731,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,734,590,464.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 200,000 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.79, for a total value of $14,158,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,231,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,980,651,812.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 602,800 shares of company stock valued at $42,582,712. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kellogg Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of brokerages have weighed in on K. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kellogg from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of K opened at $67.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.44. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $71.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.78 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 31.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

About Kellogg

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.