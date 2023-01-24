Park Avenue Securities LLC Purchases Shares of 2,245 Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,245 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in Baidu by 92.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Baidu by 123.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 255 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. 23.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BIDU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Baidu from $270.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $92.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Baidu from $217.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Baidu from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.28.

Baidu Stock Performance

Baidu Company Profile

Shares of BIDU stock opened at $136.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $73.58 and a one year high of $171.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.63.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

See Also

