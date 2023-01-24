Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.2% in the third quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 11,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.0% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 4.9% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:AMH opened at $32.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $29.31 and a 1 year high of $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.55 per share, for a total transaction of $90,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $497,678.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Hart sold 6,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $218,665.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,079,649.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered American Homes 4 Rent from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. B. Riley reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.