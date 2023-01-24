Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,170,000 after buying an additional 45,023 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 65,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 405,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after purchasing an additional 60,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tatro Capital LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 384,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,120,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of BSCN stock opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $21.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.94.

