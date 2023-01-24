Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 1,985 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,295 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,985 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BSCN. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 63.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,575,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,457 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6,003.4% during the second quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 928,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,455,000 after purchasing an additional 913,421 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $18,843,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,378,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,882,000 after purchasing an additional 420,209 shares during the period. Finally, Joule Financial LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $8,750,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSCN opened at $21.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.94. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.38.

