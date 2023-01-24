Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 684 Shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BURL. Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 54,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 44,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Burlington Stores by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Covea Finance bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,343,000.

Get Burlington Stores alerts:

Burlington Stores Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of BURL opened at $226.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $161.06. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.47 and a twelve month high of $243.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Burlington Stores

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 1.94% and a return on equity of 37.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

In other Burlington Stores news, CAO Jeffrey Laub sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.63, for a total transaction of $570,652.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $619,168.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Loop Capital raised shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $175.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $180.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.79.

Burlington Stores Profile

(Get Rating)

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BURL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Burlington Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burlington Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.