Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes $243,000 Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 11,099 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 184.2% in the third quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 57.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,169 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 85.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR stock opened at $32.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.16. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.14 and a 12-month high of $53.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.03 and a 200-day moving average of $28.65.

Spirit AeroSystems ( NYSE:SPR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 89.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lowered Spirit AeroSystems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered Spirit AeroSystems to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Spirit AeroSystems from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.09.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Defense & Space, and Aftermarket. The Commercial segment designs and manufactures forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections which related to floor beams, nacelles, struts and pylons, horizontal and vertical stabilizers, flaps and slats and wing structures.

