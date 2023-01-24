Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Park Avenue Securities LLC trimmed its stake in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 904 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,935,000 after acquiring an additional 28,157 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,414,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $941,140,000 after buying an additional 319,545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,399,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $545,450,000 after buying an additional 67,291 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,626,000 after buying an additional 84,947 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 429,927 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $167,546,000 after buying an additional 35,749 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DPZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $445.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $395.24.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $345.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.75. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $299.41 and a one year high of $463.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $359.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $361.38.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.