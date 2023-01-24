Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DaVita by 62,708.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 687,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,991,000 after acquiring an additional 686,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in DaVita by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 448,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,861,000 after purchasing an additional 113,634 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in DaVita by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 368,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,720,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in DaVita by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 27,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of DaVita by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 323,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,543,000 after buying an additional 113,560 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

DaVita Stock Performance

Shares of DVA opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.96. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.28 and a 52-week high of $124.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at DaVita

DaVita ( NYSE:DVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 85.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra acquired 5,000 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $71.14 per share, for a total transaction of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on DaVita from $103.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com raised DaVita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.17.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

