Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.51

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $19.51 and traded as low as $19.01. Pathfinder Bancorp shares last traded at $19.01, with a volume of 459 shares changing hands.

Pathfinder Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.51. The stock has a market cap of $87.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.06.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The savings and loans company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a net margin of 25.13% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter.

Pathfinder Bancorp Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pathfinder Bancorp

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Pathfinder Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.44%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBHC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Pathfinder Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 37,924 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pathfinder Bancorp by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,382 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.77% of the company’s stock.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the investment in Pathfinder Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, and digital banking services for retail and business customers through its subsidiary. The firm also provides overdraft protection and mobile payments for individual clients and cash management sweep accounts, remote deposit capture, and merchant card services for business clients.

