Paul Anthony Pinkston Sells 14,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED – Get Rating) CAO Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $14,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 394,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,580. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Paul Anthony Pinkston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 13th, Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 9,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total value of $9,900.00.

PED stock opened at $1.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 1.24. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $2.44.

PEDEVCO ( NYSEAMERICAN:PED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 million. PEDEVCO had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PEDEVCO Corp. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 167.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 26,851 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PEDEVCO by 224.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 28,497 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on shares of PEDEVCO in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas assets. It focuses on the operation of Permian and Denver-Julesberg Basins. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

